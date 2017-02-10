Motorcyclist killed in I-15 crash near Charleston Boulevard exit
A crash on Interstate 15 left a motorcyclist dead early Saturday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.Caroline Rose, 41, of Henderson, died at University Medical Center after a crash about 1 a.m. Saturday, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.Rose, riding a motorcycle, was traveling in the right travel lane on northbound I-15 near Charleston Boulevard when a dark Toyota vehicle entered her lane, causing her to swerve to avoid a collision, Buratczuk said.When Rose swerved, she hit the traffic barrier on the highway and was ejected from her motorcycle.
