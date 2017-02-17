Moped Driver Hit By Car In Stratford ...

Moped Driver Hit By Car In Stratford Hospitalized In Critical Condition

A man on moped who was hit by a car and knocked to the ground was in critical condition in Bridgeport Hospital on Saturday, Stratford police said. The accident occurred just before 8 p.m. Friday on Canaan Road near Mary Avenue, police said, when a Toyota Camry hit the moped.

