Missing nurse's body found by man walking dog
Family and friends of Glenser Soliman got a heartbreaking confirmation 11 days after the St. Luke's Hospital nurse vanished without a trace. The 44-year-old called to check in for his shift as nursing supervisor back on February 16 but never showed up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata...
|Feb 25
|America Gentleman...
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Feb 16
|Brynne
|147
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC