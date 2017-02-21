Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Re...

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03.

