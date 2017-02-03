Meridian Bioscience Announces the Lau...

Meridian Bioscience Announces the Launch of TruQuick(TM) Rapid Tests for Asia Pacific

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. today announced the launch of TruQuick , a comprehensive point-of-care product menu of rapid tests for the diagnosis of tropical, infectious, sexually transmitted, respiratory, gastrointestinal, cancer, and cardiac diseases. This product menu will enable Meridian to rapidly expand its product portfolio of high value rapid tests for its commercial operations in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 1 Purplemouse2 7
News Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef... Jan 28 Trapper dean 1
News Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba... Jan 27 Justin 1
News US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ... Jan 24 FAKE NEWS 1
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Jan 24 Shocker 6
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 21 Jyd 146
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 13 ALL MESHED UP 10
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,538,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC