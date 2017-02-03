Meridian Bioscience Announces the Launch of TruQuick(TM) Rapid Tests for Asia Pacific
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. today announced the launch of TruQuick , a comprehensive point-of-care product menu of rapid tests for the diagnosis of tropical, infectious, sexually transmitted, respiratory, gastrointestinal, cancer, and cardiac diseases. This product menu will enable Meridian to rapidly expand its product portfolio of high value rapid tests for its commercial operations in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets around the world.
