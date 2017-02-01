Merck profit soars on new drugs, expects better 2017
Profits at the drugmaker Merck surged in the fourth quarter, and the company CEO told investors that a "constructive" meeting with President Donald Trump focused on reducing taxes and relaxing regulations. Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier on Thursday said he's encouraged by an initial meeting he and other pharmaceutical executives had Tuesday with Trump, who has said drugmakers have been "getting away with murder" on drug prices.
