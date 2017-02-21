Merck drug prevents serious infection after marrow transplant: study
An experimental Merck & Co drug succeeded in preventing clinically serious cytomegalovirus following bone marrow transplant and was associated with a lower death rate compared with placebo in a late state study, the company said. Merck said it will apply for U.S. and European approval of the antiviral drug letermovir this year.
