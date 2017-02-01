Lahey-Beth Israel merger? Only if it's good for patients

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em? That must be what many in the state's health-care industry must wonder after the formal announcement by Lahey Health and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to combine operations. Both entities have attempted to exist in an environment dominated by the state's largest player, Partners HealthCare system, which operates 10 Massachusetts hospitals and generates $12 billion in revenues.

