Kindergartners deliver Keep a Baby Warm boxes to newborns in need

Teacher Gretchen Hertler McInvale leads her students at Spencer Elementary School in Middletown, Connecticut, in assembling boxes of donated necessities for babies and taking them to nearby Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford. "It starts even with the littlest ones knowing that they can help someone else and they love it," McInvale told ABC News.

