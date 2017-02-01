Keith Urban Lifts Spirits with a Bedside Serenade
If you can imagine how a surprise serenade from Keith Urban might brighten your day - well, you know exactly how some special kids in Nashville felt earlier this week. The Aussie superstar surprised the families at The Children's Hospital at Tristar Centennial by showing up to commemorate a decade of the Musicians on Call program with a performance.
