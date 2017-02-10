Jacqueline Kennedy to British lord she rejected: I love you like a brother

Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis, embracing her daughter, Caroline Kennedy, and her new husband, Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis aboard the yacht, Christina, shortly after their wedding in Greece on October 21, 1968. Widowed first lady Jacqueline Kennedy had at least one serious alternative to marrying Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis in October 1968: a British lord and former ambassador to Washington who had been one of John F. Kennedy's closest friends, according to the New York Times .

