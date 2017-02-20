Jack E. Jerrett Sells 107,288 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Stock
OraSure Technologies, Inc. SVP Jack E. Jerrett sold 107,288 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $1,186,605.28.
