Intellipharmaceutics Announces FDA Approval for 500 mg and 750 mg Generic Glucophage XR

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. , a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs announced that the Company today received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the Company's abbreviated new drug application for metformin hydrochloride extended release tablets in the 500 mg and 750 mg strengths. The Company's newly approved product is a generic equivalent for the corresponding strengths of the branded product GlucophageA XR sold in the United States by Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.