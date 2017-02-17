Injured hiker rescued in Smokies, taken to Blount Memorial Hospital
An injured hiker was rescued Friday in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after falling about 200 feet down an embankment, officials said. Park rangers and personnel from the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department were called to the Spruce Flats Falls Trail shortly before 4 p.m. after a female hiker slid off the trail and down an embankment.
