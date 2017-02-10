How a Loma Linda doctor and Redlands inventor hope to change the medical industry
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Christopher Jobe, demonstrates how one of the syringe extender prototypes makes it possible to administer injections with one hand at Loma Linda University Medical Center East Campus in Loma Linda Wednesday. About six months ago, Dr. Christopher Jobe at Loma Linda University Medical Center contacted Bob MacIntyre to inquire if the local inventor could develop a syringe extender that could be operated with one hand and provide doctors with better accuracy when working with orthopedic patients.
