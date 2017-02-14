Homeless Man Arrested for Church Burg...

Homeless Man Arrested for Church Burglary

Second Precinct officers responded to a 911 call of a disturbance at Huntington Hospital, located at 270 Park Ave., at approximately When officers arrived, they found Jeffrey Nekola in possession of several religious items, including a wooden cross, a religious pendant, and a pyx, which is a small container used to carry The Eucharist. Officers contacted Church of St. Patrick and discovered that the items were stolen from the church, located at 400 Main St., sometime between February 10 and February 13. Following an investigation by Second Squad detectives, Nekola, 61, undomiciled, was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.

