Homeless Man Arrested for Church Burglary
Second Precinct officers responded to a 911 call of a disturbance at Huntington Hospital, located at 270 Park Ave., at approximately When officers arrived, they found Jeffrey Nekola in possession of several religious items, including a wooden cross, a religious pendant, and a pyx, which is a small container used to carry The Eucharist. Officers contacted Church of St. Patrick and discovered that the items were stolen from the church, located at 400 Main St., sometime between February 10 and February 13. Following an investigation by Second Squad detectives, Nekola, 61, undomiciled, was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|Feb 6
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC