GSK warns profits to be hit by generic drugs competition
Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline saw sales and net earnings grow in the fourth quarter but warned that tougher competition from generic drugmakers this year could depress its earnings. The London-based company said Wednesday its net income rose to 257 million pounds, from a loss of 354 million pounds a year earlier.
