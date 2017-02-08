Greenwich Hospital is expanding its outpatient center at 260 Long Ridge Road.
The increased footprint represents the second enlargement of the hospital's multidisciplinary hub at the Long Ridge Health and Science center at 260 Long Ridge Road. The hospital now occupies about 65,000 square feet, compared with an original footprint of about 52,100 square feet when it opened last September.
