FRMC hires new patient grievance officerBellevue woman will...

Firelands Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce the promotion of Amanda Cloud, CRT, to patient grievance officer, in addition to her position as patient advocacy specialist. Cloud has worked at Firelands for 10 years and has six years of experience in the patient advocacy field.

