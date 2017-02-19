FRMC hires new patient grievance officerBellevue woman will...
Firelands Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce the promotion of Amanda Cloud, CRT, to patient grievance officer, in addition to her position as patient advocacy specialist. Cloud has worked at Firelands for 10 years and has six years of experience in the patient advocacy field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Sat
|Human
|86
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Feb 16
|Brynne
|147
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb 16
|Fed up resident
|7
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|Feb 6
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC