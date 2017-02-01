Former Tenet executive to face criminal charges over bribery scheme that defrauded Medicaid
A former executive of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has been indicted on charges of bribery and defrauding Medicaid, The Miami Herald reports today. The executive, John Holland, was a senior vice president at Tenet, when the alleged illegal activity occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Wed
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC