Federal Appeals Court Decision Will Keep Regeneron/Sanofi Drug At...
A federal appeals court temporarily stopped another judge's decision that would have forced Regeneron and Sanofi to stop selling cholesterol drug Praluent. The Tuesday decision, though expected, "means that Praluent will not come off the market by Feb. 21," and could even stay on the market through the rest of the year, said Evercore ISI analyst Mark Schoenebaum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|Feb 6
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC