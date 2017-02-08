Federal Appeals Court Decision Will Keep Regeneron/Sanofi Drug At...

A federal appeals court temporarily stopped another judge's decision that would have forced Regeneron and Sanofi to stop selling cholesterol drug Praluent. The Tuesday decision, though expected, "means that Praluent will not come off the market by Feb. 21," and could even stay on the market through the rest of the year, said Evercore ISI analyst Mark Schoenebaum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.