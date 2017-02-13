FDNY: Fatal Port Richmond fire was sparked by cigarettes
His brother, Joseph Russell, also 69, was badly injured. He was transported to the burn unit at Staten Island University Hospital, Ocean Breeze, where he remains in critical condition, a hospital spokeswoman told the Advance.
