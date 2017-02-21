Father charged in death of 3-year-old...

Father charged in death of 3-year-old Concord girl NEW

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

The father of a Concord toddler has been charged with reckless second degree murder almost a year after her death. Jocarl Bureau was arrested in Manchester late Friday night in connection with the death of 3-year-old Jayleah Bureau, according to Senior Assistant Attorney General Jeff Strelzin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting 1 hr Brandon 1
News Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata... Sat America Gentleman... 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Sat Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Sat Suezanne 3
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Sat Investor 88
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Feb 16 Brynne 147
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,169,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC