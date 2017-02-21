Fatal drug overdoses more than doubled since 1999, CDC finds

The rate of fatal drug overdoses in the U.S. more than doubled since 1999, outpacing suicide and car accidents in 2015 as a cause of death, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC researchers examined data from the National Vital Statics System to see the effects of drug trends across the nation from 1999 to 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.