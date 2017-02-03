Exclusive: LabCorp explores acquisition of clinical trials firm PPD - sources
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is in talks to acquire contract researcher Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC for more than $8 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Such a deal would be LabCorp's largest acquisition ever, advancing its strategy of combining laboratory testing services under one corporate umbrella following its acquisition of contract research organization Covance Inc in 2015 for $5.7 billion.
