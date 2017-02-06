Engineers harness stomach acid to pow...

Engineers harness stomach acid to power tiny sensors

Researchers at MIT and Brigham and Women's Hospital have designed and demonstrated a small voltaic cell that is sustained by the acidic fluids in the stomach. The system can generate enough power to run small sensors or drug delivery devices that can reside in the gastrointestinal tract for extended periods of time.

