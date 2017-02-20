Disabled Ludlow teen's death from bedsores and neglect 'makes no sense'
Disabled Ludlow teen's death from bedsores and neglect 'makes no sense' Did mom and grandparents tamper with evidence after youth expired at Cincinnati Children's Hospital of septic shock? Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2lnkAea Joseph Bishop, 18, died at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center on Feb. 11. Bishop, who suffered from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, lived with his mother and grandparents in Ludlow, Kentucky. His mother and grandparents were charged with second-degree manslaughter in his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 18
|Human
|86
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Feb 16
|Brynne
|147
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb 16
|Fed up resident
|7
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|Feb 6
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC