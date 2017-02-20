Disabled Ludlow teen's death from bedsores and neglect 'makes no sense' Did mom and grandparents tamper with evidence after youth expired at Cincinnati Children's Hospital of septic shock? Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2lnkAea Joseph Bishop, 18, died at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center on Feb. 11. Bishop, who suffered from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, lived with his mother and grandparents in Ludlow, Kentucky. His mother and grandparents were charged with second-degree manslaughter in his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.