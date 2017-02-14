Debate about hospital CEO pay focuses on Greenwich
Noted journalist Steven Brill and Axios, an online media company founded last year, have printed an analysis of compensation for hospital chief executive officers in the U.S. Brill reported that overnight patients at Greenwich Hospital kick in $56 a night to compensate Roth, the most at any hospital in the nation. He conducted his survey as part of a larger discussion of what he describes as inflated executive salaries in the health field.
