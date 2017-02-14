Cooling caps help women keep hair during breast cancer chemo
Women receiving chemotherapy for breast cancer are more likely to keep most of their hair with the help of devices that cool the scalp, according to two new studies. The devices work like refrigerators by sending fluid into a special helmet to cool the scalp before, during and after chemotherapy treatments.
