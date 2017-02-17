Cincinnati Zoo's premature baby hippo gets lifesaving IV
The Cincinnati Zoo says its premature baby hippo is recovering from dehydration with the help of staff from Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center . The zoo said Monday that the 4-week-old female hippo, named Fiona, had received fluids through an IV catheter since Friday.
