CEL-SCI Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results

SCI reported the net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $3,536,802 or $0.02 per basic share, versus $2,341,813 or $0.02 per basic share during the quarter ended December 31, 2015. CEL-SCI reported an operating loss of for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 versus an operating loss of for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.

