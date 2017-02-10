CEL-SCI Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results
SCI reported the net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $3,536,802 or $0.02 per basic share, versus $2,341,813 or $0.02 per basic share during the quarter ended December 31, 2015. CEL-SCI reported an operating loss of for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 versus an operating loss of for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.
