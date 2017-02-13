CBAs Must Specifically State Intent to Arbitrate Statutory Rights
Seyfarth Synopsis: The Court of Appeal has held that unless a collective bargaining agreement includes an explicitly stated, clear and unmistakable, intent to waive the right to a judicial forum for statutory causes of action, arbitration of those statutory claims will not be compelled. Vasserman v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|Feb 6
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC