Catholic hospital denies unfair bias against transgender man
In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, Jionni Conforti, a transgender man who filed a federal lawsuit after uterus removal surgery as part of his sex transition was canceled by St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, N.J., poses for a portrait by The Associated Press in his home in Totowa, N.J. Saint Joseph's Healthcare System denies unfairly discriminating against Conforti, arguing in the Catholic hospital's Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, response to the lawsuit that a court ruling in the transgender man's favor would violate freedom of religion.
