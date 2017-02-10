C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) Vice Chairman John H. Weiland Sells 14,281 Shares
C.R. Bard, Inc. Vice Chairman John H. Weiland sold 14,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,420,870.74.
