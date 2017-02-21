Baker man arrested outside of City Bar after police say he seriously injured another man
A Baker man is accused of punching a man in the chest, breaking a rib and puncturing a lung, Saturday night after he refused to leave City Bar, according to Baton Rouge Police. Terrell Chapman, 27, was arrested after police saw a security guard forcibly removing him from City Bar at 333 Third Street about 7 p.m., the arrest report says.
