Average asking rents rise 5 percent i...

Average asking rents rise 5 percent in Inland Empire to $1,262 a month

13 hrs ago

Rents ticked up across Southern California in the fourth quarter of 2016 as limited vacancies kept demand high, according to property data firm Reis Inc. In all, 2016 marked the sixth straight year of steady rent hikes in the region, reports by Reis and others show. Apartment rents are up 15 to 25 percent since 2011.

Start the conversation

