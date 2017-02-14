Associate Vice President MaryAnn Black selected to represent N.C. House District 29

MaryAnn Black, associate vice president for community relations at the Duke University Health System, was appointed to the North Carolina House of Representatives. MaryAnn Black, associate vice president for community relations at the Duke University Health System, will serve as the new representative for North Carolina's House District 29. The Durham County Democratic Party voted to appoint Black on Monday evening to fill the seat opened by the departure of Democrat Larry Hall, who was appointed as Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs by Governor Roy Cooper.

