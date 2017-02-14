Are you at risk for a heart attack?

In recognition of American Heart Month, board-certified cardiologist Dr. Syed Ahmed will present a free program on heart attack prevention from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in Whitman Assembly Room 1 at Morris Hospital, 150 W. High St. Dr. Ahmed will explain who is at risk for having a heart attack, ways to lower heart attack risk, warning signs and best action to take in the event of a suspected heart attack.

