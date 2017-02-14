Are you at risk for a heart attack?
In recognition of American Heart Month, board-certified cardiologist Dr. Syed Ahmed will present a free program on heart attack prevention from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in Whitman Assembly Room 1 at Morris Hospital, 150 W. High St. Dr. Ahmed will explain who is at risk for having a heart attack, ways to lower heart attack risk, warning signs and best action to take in the event of a suspected heart attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|Feb 6
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Jan 24
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC