Apricus Biosciences Receives Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination

Apricus Biosciences, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology, today announced that on February 8, 2017, the Company was notified that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has granted the Company's request for continued listing on Nasdaq pursuant to an extension through May 30, 2017, by which date the Company must evidence full compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, including the $2.5 million stockholders' equity requirement. The Company is diligently working to timely satisfy the terms of the Panel's decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.