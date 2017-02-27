Apple Valley woman succumbs to injuries after struck by car while trying to remove dead cat from ...
Authorities on Tuesday identified an 18-year-old Apple Valley woman who was struck by a vehicle while trying to removed a dead cat from the road late Sunday night. San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner officials said Emily Sanchez succumbed to injuries at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center early Monday morning.
