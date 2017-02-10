Alcohol Traffic Deaths and Teens

Alcohol Traffic Deaths and Teens

BOSTON A Study led by researchers at Boston Medical Center found about half of traffic deaths among kids and teens are linked to alcohol. The study looked at nearly 85,000 vehicle fatalities for people under the age of 21. About 28% were killed in accidents where the driver was legally drunk.

