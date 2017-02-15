Akil Simmons/The Royal Gazette/AP/file 2009 Lawsuit claims Lahey Clinic bribed former Bermuda leader
The Lahey Clinic is the target of a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by the government of Bermuda, which is accusing the Burlington hospital of bribing the island's former leader in order to secure health care business there. The lawsuit, which ensnares Lahey in Bermuda's ongoing political tumult, asserts that the hospital and Ewart Brown, a doctor who was Bermuda's premier from 2006 to 2010, were part of a sweeping racketeering conspiracy that spanned 20 years and involved money laundering, mail fraud, and corruption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|59 min
|Brynne
|147
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|9 hr
|Fed up resident
|7
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|Feb 6
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|Jan 24
|FAKE NEWS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC