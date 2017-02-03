Activists: Charities must move galas from Trump's Mar-a-Lago
" Protesters are demanding that charities move their upcoming galas from President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Petitions are circulating that the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Cleveland Clinic move or cancel gala's scheduled for the Florida club's ballroom later this month.
