A new art project charts HIV growth in metro Atlanta
The sculpture features marquee-style digits that will be updated weekly to reflect the ever-growing number of HIV-positive people living in metro Atlanta. It is estimated that more 30,000 people in metro Atlanta live with an HIV diagnosis, and four more people are diagnosed every day, according to AIDSVu, a project featuring data obtained from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and compiled by researchers at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|7 hr
|Investor
|88
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Feb 16
|Brynne
|147
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|Feb 16
|Fed up resident
|7
|Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15)
|Feb 6
|Hiker Phart
|23
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|Jan 28
|Trapper dean
|1
|Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC