A huge drug overdose revelation stuns scientists

12 hrs ago Read more: Bay Area Business Woman

In a massive and shocking new discovery from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, scientists have found a disturbing trend in drug overdoses. An alarming new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding fatal drug overdoses in the United States shows that they ahve more than doubled since 1999, beating out suicide and car accidents as a cause of death in 2015.

