3 dead, 2 injured in plane that hits houses in California
Three people died and two were injured when a small plane carrying them home from a cheerleading competition crashed into two Southern California homes and sparked a major fire Monday, authorities said. A husband, wife and three teenagers were on the plane that had just taken off from Riverside Municipal Airport at 4:40 p.m. intending to return to San Jose after the weekend cheerleading event at Disneyland when it crashed in the residential neighborhood, Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata...
|Feb 25
|America Gentleman...
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Feb 16
|Brynne
|147
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC