Zimmer Finally Puts Bribery Scandal i...

Zimmer Finally Puts Bribery Scandal in the Past

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Shares of Zimmer Biomet rebounded Thursday following a dip in morning trading after the medical device and implant maker and federal officials announced a settlement over chargers Biomet repeatedly violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by paying bribes to Brazilian and Mexican officials before merging with Zimmer in June 2015. Warsaw, Ind.-based Zimmer Biomet agreed to pay more than $30 million to resolve parallel SEC and Department of Justice investigations into the company's repeat violations of the FCPA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07) Thu bfrg1 12
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Wed Sam Saddened 3
News Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja... Jan 11 truth hurts 1
News Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ... Jan 9 Well Well 3
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 8 The Good Life 144
News Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic... Jan 6 TerriB1 1
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Jan 5 April 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,835 • Total comments across all topics: 277,886,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC