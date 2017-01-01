Zacks: Brokerages Set $225.00 Price Target for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
