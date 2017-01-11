Yuma part of Medicare, cardiac care e...

Yuma part of Medicare, cardiac care experiment

As Medicare launches changes for how it pays for heart attacks and hip fractures to promote quality and contain costs, select areas such as Yuma were chosen to test these modifications. Under the revamps, doctors, hospitals and rehab centers are being encouraged to coordinate care.

