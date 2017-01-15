VIDEO: Ghost Ship warehouse fire survivor recovering 6 weeks later
Six weeks after the Ghost Ship Warehouse fire , one survivor who barely made it out alive is still recovering from his injuries at a burn center. KRON4's Ella Sogomonian met with the victim's parents who have been at their son's side ever since.
